Investors Purchase Large Volume of Merida Merger Corp. I Call Options (NASDAQ:MCMJ)

Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 9,249 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,263% compared to the typical daily volume of 212 call options.

MCMJ opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97. Merida Merger Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $11.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I by 659,900.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I during the third quarter worth approximately $297,000. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Merida Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

