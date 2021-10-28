Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 803.8% from the September 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,730,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Investview stock remained flat at $$0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,575,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,794. Investview has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21.
About Investview
