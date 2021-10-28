Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 803.8% from the September 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,730,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Investview stock remained flat at $$0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,575,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,794. Investview has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21.

Get Investview alerts:

About Investview

InvestView, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services to individuals, investors, and financial institutions. It offers financial education, current market research and technology. The company’s services include basic financial educational, expense and debt reduction tools, research, newsletter alerts, and live education rooms that include instruction on the subjects of equities, options, Forex, ETFs, binary options, crowd funding, and the emerging Crypto currency market.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Investview Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investview and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.