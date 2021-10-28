Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.47-1.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.47. Invitation Homes also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.470-$1.510 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INVH. BTIG Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.88.

Shares of INVH stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.77. 53,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,702,019. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day moving average of $37.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $42.48. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 103.77, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

