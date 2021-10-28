Ion Energy (CVE:ION) Trading 1.9% Higher

Ion Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION)’s stock price traded up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.54. 11,819 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 98,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their target price on shares of Ion Energy from C$0.96 to C$0.91 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.52 million and a PE ratio of -5.74.

Ion Energy Ltd. explores for and develops lithium assets in Asia. Its flagship property is the Baavhai Uul lithium brine project that covers 81,758 hectares located in Mongolia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

