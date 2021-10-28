IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Holdings Raised by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of IQVIA worth $26,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 2.3% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 7.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 8.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.0% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $254.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.32. The company has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.65 and a 12-month high of $265.34.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.42.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

