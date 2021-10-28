IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Given New $282.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $250.00 to $282.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $270.79.

NYSE:IQV opened at $254.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.54, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.43. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $150.65 and a 1-year high of $265.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $252.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.32.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Amundi bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,400,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,579,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,775,310,000 after purchasing an additional 797,361 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,656,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $401,330,000 after acquiring an additional 674,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in IQVIA by 190.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 919,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,562,000 after acquiring an additional 602,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

