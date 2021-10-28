Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) will announce earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.06). Iridium Communications reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

IRDM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BWS Financial raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

In related news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,070 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $95,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,064. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 29,311 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $1,233,699.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,893 shares of company stock worth $1,447,896 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IRDM traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $40.20. 691,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,865. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -402.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.70. Iridium Communications has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $54.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.27.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

