iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.97 EPS

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $440.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.04 million. iRobot had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS.

iRobot stock traded up $7.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.74. 1,112,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,293. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23. iRobot has a 52-week low of $71.10 and a 52-week high of $197.40.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IRBT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRobot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.50.

In related news, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $337,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,073.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iRobot stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.13% of iRobot worth $29,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

