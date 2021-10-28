ironSource (NYSE:IS) Now Covered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ironSource (NYSE:IS) in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IS. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ironSource from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Get ironSource alerts:

NYSE:IS opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. ironSource has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.55.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ironSource will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in ironSource by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ironSource during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000.

ironSource Company Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.