iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a drop of 80.2% from the September 30th total of 154,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 578,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 51.9% in the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $101,000.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$50.76 on Thursday. 1,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,010. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.69 and a 52-week high of $51.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

