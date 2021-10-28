iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 682,500 shares, a growth of 304.3% from the September 30th total of 168,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

IGF opened at $47.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.47. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $37.82 and a 1-year high of $48.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGF. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 404.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 650,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,516,000 after purchasing an additional 521,510 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,799,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,972,000 after acquiring an additional 346,886 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 568,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,783,000 after acquiring an additional 264,933 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 629,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,960,000 after purchasing an additional 257,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 395,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,171,000 after purchasing an additional 195,966 shares in the last quarter.

