iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Short Interest Up 200.0% in October

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 3.67% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

IBTI traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $25.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,953. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $26.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day moving average is $25.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.