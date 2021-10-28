iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1,256.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 57,378 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $9,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,521,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,437 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,002,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,221,154,000 after buying an additional 766,498 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,186,811,000 after buying an additional 1,170,479 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,305,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,000,111,000 after buying an additional 208,556 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,564,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,357,000 after buying an additional 49,992 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD opened at $163.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.48. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $114.76 and a twelve month high of $166.14.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

