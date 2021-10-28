Islet Management LP Acquires Shares of 1,117,627 Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,117,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,724,000. Leslie’s makes up approximately 0.8% of Islet Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LESL. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Leslie's alerts:

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $233,328,166.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.75. The stock had a trading volume of 28,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,046. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $32.84. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion and a PE ratio of 30.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average is $25.26.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.77.

Leslie’s Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LESL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL).

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.