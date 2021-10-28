Islet Management LP Acquires Shares of 295,000 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 295,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,073,000. International Flavors & Fragrances comprises approximately 1.2% of Islet Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.6% in the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% in the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF stock traded up $1.58 on Thursday, reaching $149.84. The company had a trading volume of 10,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,340. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.17 and its 200 day moving average is $144.96. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $157.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 121.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.44%.

IFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

