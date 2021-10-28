Islet Management LP Buys Shares of 250,000 XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,105,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in XPeng during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 420.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

XPEV traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.57. 164,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,424,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.87. XPeng Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $74.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.09. The company has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.58 and a beta of 8.67.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.17). XPeng had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $582.55 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XPEV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. increased their price objective on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, XPeng presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.92.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

