Islet Management LP Cuts Stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Islet Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Islet Management LP’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $9,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 328.6% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 747.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOUR stock traded down $4.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.63. The company had a trading volume of 27,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.09 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.04. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.05 and a fifty-two week high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FOUR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.22.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $355,937,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $178,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,215.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

