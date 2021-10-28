Islet Management LP Has $32.63 Million Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Islet Management LP raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 550,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners accounts for approximately 0.9% of Islet Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Islet Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $32,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,825,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,516,000 after acquiring an additional 526,274 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,384,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,420,000 after acquiring an additional 226,575 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,993,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,965,000 after acquiring an additional 51,643 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,901,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,790,000 after acquiring an additional 77,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter valued at about $110,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP remained flat at $$52.71 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,319. The company has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $63.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.62.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCEP shares. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

