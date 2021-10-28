Islet Management LP Invests $26.49 Million in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Islet Management LP bought a new position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 546,300 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,490,000. Islet Management LP owned 0.41% of Performance Food Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Performance Food Group by 250.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,692,925 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $82,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,400 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,662,670 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $129,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,065 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,495,957 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $169,519,000 after acquiring an additional 776,072 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,572,865 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $173,248,000 after acquiring an additional 599,197 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,394,256 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $164,588,000 after acquiring an additional 564,620 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.71 per share, for a total transaction of $89,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,778.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,825. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFGC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

NYSE PFGC traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $45.68. 30,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.66 and a beta of 1.71. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

