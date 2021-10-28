Islet Management LP Makes New $15.01 Million Investment in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 400,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,012,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 536.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at $53,000.

AEO traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.30. The stock had a trading volume of 71,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,542,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.52.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 360.00%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $207,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $558,635.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,309.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

AEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush cut American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cfra lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.81.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

