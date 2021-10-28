Islet Management LP Purchases New Stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Islet Management LP purchased a new position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 258,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,327,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at $30,859,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $8,779,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $697,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth about $9,126,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PCOR shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.86.

PCOR stock traded up $3.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,193. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.96 and a 12 month high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01). The business had revenue of $122.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 7,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $638,247.84. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 613,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,518,250.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $139,496.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,611,855.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,441.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

