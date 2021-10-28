Islet Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Islet Management LP lowered its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 84.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550,000 shares during the quarter. Islet Management LP’s holdings in US Foods were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of US Foods by 152.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,042,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,981,000 after buying an additional 629,613 shares in the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the second quarter valued at $21,390,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of US Foods by 7.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of US Foods by 7.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 129,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 9,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in US Foods by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 27,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on USFD shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group started coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, US Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

NYSE:USFD traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,881. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.82 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -350.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.75.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $573,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

See Also: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.