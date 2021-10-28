Islet Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Islet Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 161,222 shares during the quarter. Islet Management LP owned 0.72% of Momo worth $18,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momo in the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momo in the 2nd quarter worth $522,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Momo by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 170,879 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Momo by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Momo by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 968,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,824,000 after purchasing an additional 108,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Momo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Momo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Shares of MOMO stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.23. The stock had a trading volume of 48,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426,155. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average is $13.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.55. Momo Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $20.99.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $2.35. Momo had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Momo Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Momo Profile

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

