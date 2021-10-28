Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 982,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,313 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Itron were worth $98,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Itron by 185.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Itron by 33.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Itron by 19.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Itron by 67.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 10,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $809,513.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,860.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $45,822.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,097 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ITRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.64.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $74.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.90. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.50 and a 1 year high of $122.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Itron had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

