J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.28. J & J Snack Foods posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 242.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $5.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.73. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $324.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.17 million.

JJSF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

JJSF stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.80. The company had a trading volume of 80,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,241. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.82 and a 200-day moving average of $164.74. J & J Snack Foods has a one year low of $131.03 and a one year high of $181.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 64.67 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 227.93%.

In other news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $947,014.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,175.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

