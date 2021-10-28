James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ) Receives GBX 1,256.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,256.43 ($16.42).
FSJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a report on Monday.
FSJ stock opened at GBX 399.75 ($5.22) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £201.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.57. James Fisher and Sons has a 12 month low of GBX 393.50 ($5.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,292 ($16.88). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 892.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 941.43.
About James Fisher and Sons
James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.
