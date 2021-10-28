James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ) Receives GBX 1,256.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,256.43 ($16.42).

FSJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a report on Monday.

FSJ stock opened at GBX 399.75 ($5.22) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £201.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.57. James Fisher and Sons has a 12 month low of GBX 393.50 ($5.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,292 ($16.88). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 892.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 941.43.

In other news, insider Angus Cockburn purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 860 ($11.24) per share, for a total transaction of £43,000 ($56,179.78).

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

