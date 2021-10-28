James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Shares Down 7.2%

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) shares fell 7.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.14 and last traded at $36.25. 2,649 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 195,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.08.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JRVR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.44.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JRVR. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in James River Group in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in James River Group by 1,698.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in James River Group by 257.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in James River Group by 75.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in James River Group by 11.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:JRVR)

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

