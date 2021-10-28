Jammin Java (OTCMKTS:JAMN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Jammin Java Corp. (OTCMKTS:JAMN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Jammin Java shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 175,292,788 shares changing hands.

About Jammin Java (OTCMKTS:JAMN)

Jammin Java Corp. operates as a coffee roaster, marketer and distribution company. It provides premium-roasted coffee and teas to grocery retail, online, service/hospitality, office coffee service, and the big box store industry. The company develops its coffee lines under the Marley Coffee brand. Jammin Java was founded by Rohan A.

