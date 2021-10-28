Japan Display (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) Trading Down 6.3%

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF)’s share price dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 3,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 6,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.36.

Japan Display Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JNNDF)

Japan Display Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells small-and medium-sized display devices and related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers various LCD modules for mobile applications, such as smartphone, tablet, and notebook PC devices; wearable applications, including sports watches, healthcare equipment, and action cameras; automotive applications, such as car navigation, instrument panel, and rear seat monitor; devices used for display and diagnosis in medical field comprising mammography, PACS, surgical monitor, ultrasonography, X-ray sensitivity sensor, etc.; IoT products and applications, including outdoor sports gears, medical and healthcare devices, remote controllers, and portable devices; and industrial applications.

