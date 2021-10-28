Jazz Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 5,750 put options on the company. This is an increase of 622% compared to the average daily volume of 796 put options.

JAZZ opened at $133.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $126.01 and a one year high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $751.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on JAZZ. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.60.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $856,882.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $251,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,437,379. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 421.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

