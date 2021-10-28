JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Position Lifted by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,309,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,160 shares during the quarter. JD.com accounts for approximately 0.5% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of JD.com worth $184,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JD. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 10.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 403,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,239,000 after buying an additional 37,527 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at $2,530,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 6.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after buying an additional 7,194 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 30.3% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 21.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,858,000 after buying an additional 51,244 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark reduced their target price on JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised JD.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on JD.com from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.85.

Shares of JD.com stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.21. 153,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,192,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $107.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.80. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.64.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. JD.com’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

