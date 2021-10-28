JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $93.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “JD.com, Inc. operates as an online direct sales company in China. The Company, through its Website www.jd.com and mobile applications offers a selection of authentic products. It offers computers; mobile handsets and other digital products, home appliances; automobile accessories; clothing and shoes; luxury goods including handbags, watches and jewelry, furniture and household products; cosmetics and other personal care items; food and nutritional supplements; books, e-books, music, movies and other media products; mother and childcare products; toys, sports and fitness equipment; and virtual goods. JD.com, Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on JD. Mizuho raised their target price on JD.com from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Benchmark reduced their target price on JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, CLSA reduced their target price on JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.85.

NASDAQ JD opened at $80.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.80. JD.com has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that JD.com will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JD. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in JD.com by 17.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,635,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $689,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,584 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in JD.com by 36.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,100,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $566,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,781 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its stake in JD.com by 67.9% in the second quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 6,505,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $519,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,900 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 34.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,274,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $500,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in JD.com by 9.3% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,086,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $485,775,000 after purchasing an additional 518,772 shares during the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

