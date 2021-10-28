JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JDEPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JDE Peet’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank downgraded JDE Peet’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of JDE Peet’s in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of JDEPF stock remained flat at $$28.00 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.36 and a 200 day moving average of $36.10. JDE Peet’s has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It provides multi-serve coffee, single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules, pads and pods, instant coffee and instant mixes, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, professional coffee systems and solutions, and various tea products.

