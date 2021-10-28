Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Price Target to $211.00

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $169.00 to $211.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Xilinx from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.18.

XLNX stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $180.48. 123,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,333,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.40 and a beta of 1.01. Xilinx has a 52-week low of $111.84 and a 52-week high of $186.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.86.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Xilinx will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,912.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Xilinx by 83.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter worth $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 78.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the second quarter worth $42,000. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

