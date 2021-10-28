Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Safe Bulkers in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Safe Bulkers in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Safe Bulkers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

SB stock opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $525.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.84. Safe Bulkers has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $5.44.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $78.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 26.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

