Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report issued on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.97 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.98.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, September 17th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.30.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $180.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.21 and its 200-day moving average is $169.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $144.58 and a 52 week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bbva USA bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

