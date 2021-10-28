Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The Sherwin-Williams Company’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Sherwin-Williams’ FY2022 earnings at $10.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.60 EPS.

SHW has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.68.

NYSE:SHW opened at $317.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $297.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $321.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In other news, insider Brian E. Padden sold 3,153 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.53, for a total transaction of $912,888.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,406,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $2,380,074.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,712.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,728 shares of company stock valued at $11,430,538. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

