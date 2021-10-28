Jefferies Group LLC Has $819,000 Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Jefferies Group LLC reduced its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,015 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 46,001 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in NetApp by 1,469.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,063,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $171,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,048 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NetApp by 34.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,850,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $315,079,000 after purchasing an additional 982,858 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NetApp by 75.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 954,412 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $69,358,000 after purchasing an additional 409,376 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 7.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $367,336,000 after purchasing an additional 320,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in NetApp during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,515,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Fox-Davies Capital lowered NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NetApp from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $88.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.90 and a twelve month high of $94.69. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.49 and its 200 day moving average is $82.24.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

In related news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,331,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,617 shares of company stock worth $1,329,224 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

