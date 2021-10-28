Jefferies Group LLC Has $922,000 Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Jefferies Group LLC decreased its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in Entegris during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Entegris during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Entegris during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Entegris during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENTG stock opened at $135.03 on Thursday. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $138.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.35 and its 200-day moving average is $118.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

In related news, SVP William James Shaner sold 16,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $2,231,073.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,263.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 23,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $2,766,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,013 shares of company stock worth $12,091,658 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Entegris from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Entegris in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.44.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

