Jefferies Group LLC Invests $683,000 in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned 0.06% of ironSource at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IS shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.80 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of ironSource from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.57.

Shares of IS opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.55. ironSource Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $12.70.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.80 million. On average, analysts predict that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

