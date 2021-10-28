Jefferies Group LLC Makes New $506,000 Investment in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DNAA. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the second quarter worth about $354,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the second quarter worth about $354,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the second quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the 2nd quarter worth about $506,000.

NASDAQ DNAA opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.83. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.15.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on businesses operating in the biotechnology industry and within the neurology subsector.

