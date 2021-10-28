Jefferies Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 83.4% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 51.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $35.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.00. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

