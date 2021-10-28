Jefferies Group LLC Takes Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Big Lots by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Big Lots by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 23,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Big Lots by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Big Lots by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $43.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.08. Big Lots, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.76 and a twelve month high of $73.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.31.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

Big Lots declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 27th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Big Lots Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

