Jeffrey Royer Buys 14,700 Shares of Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL) Stock

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL) Director Jeffrey Royer purchased 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$144,820.

BYL stock opened at C$0.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.00. Baylin Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.91, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of C$63.28 million and a P/E ratio of -0.70.

Get Baylin Technologies alerts:

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$21.62 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Baylin Technologies Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF), and terrestrial microwave products and services. The company offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems, and small cell system antennas.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Baylin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baylin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.