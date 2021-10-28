Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.82

Shares of Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €33.82 ($39.79) and last traded at €33.82 ($39.79), with a volume of 132317 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €32.62 ($38.38).

JEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Jenoptik in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Jenoptik in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($38.24) price target on Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Jenoptik in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €33.14 ($38.99).

The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €30.02 and a 200-day moving average of €26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.23.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

