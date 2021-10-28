Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Short Interest Update

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the September 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of JRONY stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $45.65. 2,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,408. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a one year low of $30.45 and a one year high of $46.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JRONY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jerónimo Martins, SGPS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

