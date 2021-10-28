Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Short Interest Update

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the September 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of JRONY stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $45.65. 2,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,408. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a one year low of $30.45 and a one year high of $46.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53.
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.
About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS
Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).
