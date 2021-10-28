JMP Securities Boosts Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $190.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price objective upped by JMP Securities from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Airbnb from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $172.56.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $169.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.83 and its 200 day moving average is $155.34. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The company has a market capitalization of $106.30 billion and a PE ratio of -10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $2,406,330.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,990,667.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total transaction of $619,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 325,164 shares in the company, valued at $50,348,393.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,380,632 shares of company stock worth $210,757,754 over the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Airbnb by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 224,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,101,000 after purchasing an additional 118,432 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Airbnb by 142.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,829,000 after purchasing an additional 52,538 shares in the last quarter. 25.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

