John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.15-4.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.75. The company issued revenue guidance of +9-10% yr/yr to $1.88-1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.93 billion.John Bean Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.150-$4.250 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $150.20.

NYSE JBT traded down $3.58 on Wednesday, hitting $146.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,220. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. John Bean Technologies has a 1-year low of $80.74 and a 1-year high of $161.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.86 and its 200 day moving average is $141.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $475.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.87, for a total value of $374,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $44,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,400 shares of company stock worth $505,601. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

