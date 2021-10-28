JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) CEO Sells $543,407.98 in Stock

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,173 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.26, for a total value of $543,407.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AMJ opened at $19.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.47. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $10.87 and a 12 month high of $21.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMJ. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

