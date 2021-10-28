JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $4.08 Million Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 77.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665,993 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.10% of APi Group worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APG. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 76.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 56,440 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in APi Group during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in APi Group by 12.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,324,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,075,000 after acquiring an additional 257,469 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in APi Group during the first quarter valued at about $3,653,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in APi Group during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

APG stock opened at $21.40 on Thursday. APi Group Co. has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $23.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average is $21.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. APi Group had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

